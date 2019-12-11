Western Australia has become the 19 th jurisdiction in the world to legalise euthanasia, with the McGowan Government’s voluntary assisted dying law clearing its final parliamentary hurdle last night. Source: WA Today.

Health Minister Roger Cook ran the Legislative Assembly through all 55 upper house amendments before the bill was passed just after 6pm.

Holding back tears Mr Cook thanked all those involved in developing the bill and said WA was now a respectable second in introducing euthanasia legislation in Australia.

But while the new legislation is not expected to come into effect until mid-2021, there are already calls for it to be relaxed to allow people who are “tired of life” to access dying under its provisions.

Once in force, WA’s Voluntary Assisted Dying Act will allow patients with a disease that would more likely than not cause death within six months (or 12 months for neurodegenerative diseases) to end their life with a lethal “voluntary assisted dying substance”.

Premier Mark McGowan said it was a historic and important, but sombre day for WA.

Critics of the law said it was the least safe euthanasia regime to be enacted by an Australian legislature.

“It’s verifiably the case that this is the most dangerous legislation that’s ever passed,” prominent anti-euthanasia MP Nick Goiran said.

He said there was no requirement for a medical specialist or a psychiatrist to be involved in the process and the lethal substance would be prescribed to patients to consume without supervision.

Mr Goiran warned it would be inevitable campaigners would attempt to extend the law to those who would otherwise be ineligible.

He said other jurisdictions had changed how they implemented euthanasia laws to “allow further categories of people; those with a mental illness, children and now there’s this argument around those who are what are described as ‘tired of life’”.

Prominent pro-euthanasia campaigner Philip Nitschke said WA’s laws would force the elderly “to travel to the other side of the world where the criteria is not about how sick you are, but about whether you have the decision-making capacity to decide now is the time to go”.

