German archdiocese plans to cut parishes from 1000 to 40

A German archdiocese is pressing ahead with plans to dramatically reduce the number of its parishes despite the Vatican’s decision to block a similar plan in another diocese. Source: CNA.

CNA Deutsch reported on Wednesday that Archbishop Stephan Burger intends to turn the archdiocese’s 1000 parishes into 40 mega parishes.

In a July 14 letter to archdiocesan staff, Archbishop Burger described the proposal as an “adequate response to the challenges facing our archdiocese.”

He said: “At the moment, I see no reason to make any changes to the objectives and the main features of the project.”

The Archdiocese of Freiburg, which has almost 1000 priests and serves 1.8 million Catholics, is located in the state of Baden-Württemberg in southwest Germany. According to official statistics published in June, 22,287 people formally left the Church in the archdiocese in 2019.

A final decision on the reorganisation project, known as “Church Development 2030”, is expected by the end of the year.

The Vatican intervened last month to stop the Trier Diocese, near the German border with Luxembourg, from merging its 887 parishes into 35 larger parishes, following a three-year diocesan synod.

The diocese said that two Vatican departments – the Congregation for Clergy and the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts – had raised concerns about “the role of the pastor in the leadership team of the parish, the service of other priests, the conception of the parish bodies, the size of the future parishes and the speed of implementation.”

Trier diocese is now working on a new plan to address the Vatican’s objections.

FULL STORY

German archdiocese plans to cut parishes from 1,000 to 40 (CNA)