Vatican gains access to Swiss fund details

Vatican investigators have been given the green light to examine the secretive network of Swiss funds and accounts managed for the Holy See by its long-time investment manager, Enrico Crasso. Source: The Australian.

The decision, by the Swiss Federal Court, was hailed by a senior source in Rome as a potential “nuclear bomb” and is believed to have been handed down on October 13. However, the news only emerged on Swiss financial crimes website Gotham City, and was published on Friday by the Italian Huffington Post.

The cache of documents and paperwork requested by Vatican investigators centre on the financial records of AZ Swiss and Partners, owners of a company founded by Mr Crasso when he left banking giant Credit Suisse in 2014.

Mr Crasso has administered funds belonging to the Vatican’s Secretariat of State for decades but his company has spent nearly a year fighting the formal request from Vatican investigators to open its records to scrutiny.

A rogatory letter, a legal demand from the legal system of one country to the legal system of another, was filed with Swiss authorities in December last year.

It cited demands for information relating to “investment schemes that are neither transparent nor compliant with normal real estate investment practices”.

