Radical divorce plan floats two-year wait time

The Commonwealth Government is considering a proposal to force couples to wait two years for a divorce under a controversial plan to repair broken marriages. Source: Herald Sun.

Federal Parliament’s family law inquiry is considering the marriage-mending proposal by the Australian Family Association (AFA), after requesting details of how it might work.

The AFA has told the inquiry that some European countries require a three-year waiting period for divorce. It says Australia’s one-year wait should be doubled to two years, except in cases of domestic violence, to give couples a chance to reconcile.

The AFA also wants to end no-fault divorce by giving wounded partners the right to demand damages for infidelity.

In material requested by the parliamentary inquiry, the AFA claims that “longer waiting periods are associated with lower divorce rates” and that half of divorcing couples are from low-conflict relationships which “could survive with help”.

The AFA says divorces should be granted sooner if a husband or wife has been convicted of a violent or sexual offence, or threatened physical violence, against a spouse or children.

Australia has a no-fault system of divorce, with 12 months of separation the only prerequisite for divorce.

The family law inquiry is chaired by Catholic MP Kevin Andrews, who declined to comment on the AFA plan.

But the inquiry’s deputy chair, divorced One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson, slammed the plan as “painful”.

Federal Attorney-General Christian Porter said he would wait to read the final report of the inquiry into family law reform and delays, due in February.

Divorcing couples in Australia would have to wait two years under a radical plan (By Natasha Bita, Herald Sun)