Church, pro-life advocates say ‘Zoe’s Law’ falls short

Faith leaders and pro-life advocates say a proposed New South Wales law to address serious harm or the death of an unborn child due to a crime falls short of fully recognising the loss of a human life. Source: The Catholic Weekly.

The reform of the NSW Crimes Act would add three years to the maximum penalty for a crime committed against a pregnant woman that results in the death of an unborn child.

It will allow for the child to be named in the formal charges, but fails to recognise such a child as a separate person entitled to justice under criminal law.

The draft bill replaces earlier iterations of the so-called "Zoe’s Law", named after the unborn child of Central Coast woman Brodie Donegan, who died in 2009 when she was struck by a driver under the influence of drugs. The driver was charged with dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm to Ms Donegan, but she faced no charge in relation to Zoe’s death.

In a joint submission to the NSW Department of Communities and Justice, Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP and Greek Orthodox Primate Archbishop Makarios said the bill “still does not recognise the unborn child as a separate life worthy of standalone acknowledgment under the law”.

Life Choice director Rebecca Gosper said that the draft law was not in line with the original intent of Zoe’s Law.

“[It] still does not recognise the death of an unborn child as a result of criminal activity,” Ms Gosper said.

FULL STORY

‘Zoe’s Law’ proposal falls short say leaders (By Marilyn Rodrigues, The Catholic Weekly)