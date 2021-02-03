Pope adds feast of Martha, Mary and Lazarus to Church calendar

Pope Francis has added the memorial of Sts Mary, Martha and Lazarus to the General Roman Calendar, giving the siblings the combined feast day of July 29. Source: CNA.

A decree from the Congregation for Divine Worship said yesterday that Pope Francis had included the three saints in the General Roman Calendar “considering the important evangelical witness they offered in welcoming the Lord Jesus into their home, in listening to him attentively, in believing that he is the resurrection and the life”.

The General Roman Calendar is the liturgical calendar of the Catholic Church, which denotes the dates of holy days and the feast days of saints commemorated annually.

The memorial of St Martha was already included on January 29 in the General Roman Calendar before the Second Vatican Council, but St Lazarus and St Mary had been originally left off due to uncertainty about the identity of Mary Magdalene.

The decree explained that these uncertainties “have been resolved in recent studies and times,” and pointed out that Mary and Lazarus are already commemorated on July 29 in the Roman Martyrology, the Church’s official catalogue of martyrs and saints.

The July 29 feast day of Sts Martha, Mary and Lazarus will now appear in the Church’s calendars and liturgical texts as an obligatory memorial, which means it must be observed.

Pope Francis also added three other saints and Doctors of the Church as optional memorials on the General Roman Calendar: St Hildegard of Bingen on September 17, St Gregory of Narek on February 27, and St John of Ávila on May 10.

