Subscribe-to-Cathnews-e-newsletter
CathNews house - 010221

Pope adds feast of Martha, Mary and Lazarus to Church calendar

Published: 03 February 2021
The Raising of Lazarus by Léon Joseph Florentin Bonnat (1857) (CNA/Public Domain)

Pope Francis has added the memorial of Sts Mary, Martha and Lazarus to the General Roman Calendar, giving the siblings the combined feast day of July 29. Source: CNA.

A decree from the Congregation for Divine Worship said yesterday that Pope Francis had included the three saints in the General Roman Calendar “considering the important evangelical witness they offered in welcoming the Lord Jesus into their home, in listening to him attentively, in believing that he is the resurrection and the life”.

The General Roman Calendar is the liturgical calendar of the Catholic Church, which denotes the dates of holy days and the feast days of saints commemorated annually.

The memorial of St Martha was already included on January 29 in the General Roman Calendar before the Second Vatican Council, but St Lazarus and St Mary had been originally left off due to uncertainty about the identity of Mary Magdalene.

The decree explained that these uncertainties “have been resolved in recent studies and times,” and pointed out that Mary and Lazarus are already commemorated on July 29 in the Roman Martyrology, the Church’s official catalogue of martyrs and saints.

The July 29 feast day of Sts Martha, Mary and Lazarus will now appear in the Church’s calendars and liturgical texts as an obligatory memorial, which means it must be observed.

Pope Francis also added three other saints and Doctors of the Church as optional memorials on the General Roman Calendar: St Hildegard of Bingen on September 17, St Gregory of Narek on February 27, and St John of Ávila on May 10.

FULL STORY

Pope Francis adds feast of Martha, Mary, and Lazarus to Church calendar (CNA

Mass on Demand

home-video-thumbnail

From Parish of Our Lady of The Way, North Sydney & Lavender Bay. The first Mass of the day on YouTube.
Mass on Demand donate

Daily Prayer

Daily Prayer

All your daily readings, reflections and prayers can be found here... 

view