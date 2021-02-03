‘Devil is running loose’ in El Salvador: Cardinal

Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez asked the people of El Salvador to pray “for liberation from Satan” after violence erupted following a political rally on Sunday in the capital, San Salvador. Source: Crux.

At least two people died and several were injured; some called the incident the “most serious act of political violence” in almost three decades since peace accords ended the country’s civil war.

“The devil is running loose in El Salvador, there are many demons on the loose,” Cardinal Rosa Chavez said at the end of his homily at St Francis Church in San Salvador on Monday. He compared the Gospel of the day, about a man possessed by demons, to the deadly incident that took place the previous night.

Though accounts differ, reports by El Salvador’s major newspapers say members of the left-wing Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front, one of the two major political parties in El Salvador, were being transported in a truck displaying the party’s colours and other insignia. They were heading back to the party’s headquarters after a rally. Victims said a vehicle nearby began harassing the truck and followed it through traffic. At some point, the vehicle is said to have blocked the truck’s path; a man got out of the car and began shooting at the people in the truck, which also was transporting children.

El Salvador is set to vote February 28 for municipal and general assembly elections amid one of the most contentious campaign seasons in recent history.

“Let’s entrust to the Lord, this morning, this country that is, that has so many demons,” Cardinal Rosa Chavez said.

Cardinal says ‘devil is running loose’ in El Salvador after political killings (By Rhina Guidos, CNS via Crux)