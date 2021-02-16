Christian lawyers act to prevent removal of crosses in Spain

A group of Spanish lawyers has launched petitions and lawsuits to prevent the removal of crosses by local officials after claims that Christian symbols are linked to the country’s former dictatorship. Source: CNS.

“Many towns are being pressured to get rid of public crosses, which local people have spent weeks and months defending,” said Maria Riesco, spokeswoman for the Association of Christian Lawyers.

“We are checking the documentation and investigating each case, as well as maintaining a dialogue with regional governments in hopes of having them restored.”

Ms Riesco, a Catholic, spoke as the Valladolid-based association announced legal proceedings against the mayor of Aguilar de la Frontera, near Cordoba, for ordering the demolition of a cross outside the town’s Carmelite convent.

In an interview with CNS on Friday, Ms Riesco said the 6.1-metre concrete cross had been taken down illegally amid Catholic protests, in violation of religious freedom.

Meanwhile, Polonia Castellanos, lawyers association president, said action was also underway to protect crosses in Spain’s western Extramadura region, after at least 34 municipalities were ordered to remove them from streets and parks.

“The decision to demolish these monuments is purely ideological; if carried out, it would cause irreparable damage,” Ms Castellanos said in a website statement.

The cross in Aguilar de la Frontera, installed in 1938, was trucked to a landfill in January after the town’s mayor argued it violated Spain’s 2007 Law on Historical Memory, which prohibits symbols deemed to praise the 1939-75 rule of General Francisco Franco.

