Women provide holistic alternative to IVF

Two Sydney women say they feel blessed to be able to provide women and couples with a powerful but little-known approach to reproductive health and infertility issues. Source: The Catholic Weekly.

Eliza Segarra and Raimonda Waddy say that if not for discovering the Creighton Model of reproductive health their young children may never have been born.

Both women are training to become instructors in the Creighton Model FertilityCare System, which is based upon the knowledge and understanding of the naturally occurring phases of a woman’s fertility and infertility.

Using a standardised method of charting a woman’s menstrual cycle, it promotes overall health and, integrated with medical care, offers holistic alternatives to IVF that are respectful of the couple’s relationship and any new life.

“This model and especially used as a couple, allows the couple to work with the woman’s body to try and conceive or avoid if needed,” Ms Segarra said. “The whole process allows a couple to grow closer together, which is a beautiful thing for a marriage and another reason why I am so passionate about being an instructor.

Both women are being sponsored to undertake the 13-month training program by the Life, Marriage and Family team of the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation

Women bringing little-known gem to Sydney (By Marilyn Rodrigues, The Catholic Weekly)