Pope, UN urge global multilateral solutions for peace

Pope Francis took to Twitter on Saturday to once more underscore the importance of multilateral diplomacy and cooperation for solutions to the world’s problems. Source: Vatican News.

“How do we prevent conflicts? No people, no social group can single-handedly achieve peace, prosperity, security and happiness. None,” Pope Francis said. “The lesson learned from the recent pandemic is the awareness that we are a global community, all in the same boat,” he said in a post on his Twitter handle, @Pontifex.

In a separate message for the April 24 observance of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all to “renew our commitment to global multilateral solutions that deliver for people and planet”.

He also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has been “a tragic reminder of how deeply connected we are,” saying there is “a clear and urgent need for concrete multilateral solutions”.

This, he said, needs to go far beyond the pandemic and must be “based on common action across borders, for the good of all humanity – starting with the equitable distribution of vaccines as a global public good”.

Mr Guterres also called for multilateral actions and solutions in other areas of transnational threats, such as the climate crisis, pollution, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and the development of new technologies in the absence of agreed principles and norms.

